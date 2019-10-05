All apartments in Bastrop
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

503 Martin Luther King Dr

503 Martin Luther King Jr Dr · No Longer Available
Location

503 Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Bastrop, TX 78602

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
accessible
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 Bedroom in Town - Small Fenced Yard - This two bedroom home is located right in town near the Emile Elementary. Home has an open living/dining/kitchen area. Both bedrooms are a good size with a large bathroom between. Home has laminate and tile floors throughout. Small fenced in area for small animal. All appliances - washer and dryer located in laundry room out back of house. You won't believe the space in the great little home. Street parking. Gas Range

Max of 2 animals. Non-refundable pet fee applies

No Section 8

Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.

visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for all the information on applying and qualifying for this home.

Managed by One Stop Leasing and Property Management, LLC, Broker License 9007603 - Charitty Alexander REALTOR License # 0544655 Equal Housing Opportunity - Property owners and managers are subject to the federal Fair Housing Act, which prohibits "any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make such preference, limitation or discrimination." REALTOR -- A Registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

(RLNE5124943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Martin Luther King Dr have any available units?
503 Martin Luther King Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bastrop, TX.
What amenities does 503 Martin Luther King Dr have?
Some of 503 Martin Luther King Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Martin Luther King Dr currently offering any rent specials?
503 Martin Luther King Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Martin Luther King Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 Martin Luther King Dr is pet friendly.
Does 503 Martin Luther King Dr offer parking?
No, 503 Martin Luther King Dr does not offer parking.
Does 503 Martin Luther King Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 Martin Luther King Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Martin Luther King Dr have a pool?
No, 503 Martin Luther King Dr does not have a pool.
Does 503 Martin Luther King Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 503 Martin Luther King Dr has accessible units.
Does 503 Martin Luther King Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Martin Luther King Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Martin Luther King Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Martin Luther King Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
