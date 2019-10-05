503 Martin Luther King Dr

Amenities

Cute 2 Bedroom in Town - Small Fenced Yard - This two bedroom home is located right in town near the Emile Elementary. Home has an open living/dining/kitchen area. Both bedrooms are a good size with a large bathroom between. Home has laminate and tile floors throughout. Small fenced in area for small animal. All appliances - washer and dryer located in laundry room out back of house. You won't believe the space in the great little home. Street parking. Gas Range



Max of 2 animals. Non-refundable pet fee applies



No Section 8



Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.



