329 Outfitter Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bastrop Home - Ready For New Residents - Gorgeous & updated 4-bedroom, 2-bath Bastrop home featuring an open floor plan & a modern color scheme. Get ready to be wowed as this home comes with interiors that feature vinyl-plank flooring with carpeted bedrooms, a spacious kitchen with gas cooking, built-in microwave, white appliances and a dining/breakfast area perfect for all your gatherings. The living/dining/kitchen areas have easy to care for wood-vinyl-plank flooring. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet & a master bath appointed with double vanity & a combo tub/shower. Other features include a separate utility room, two-car garage & a spacious fenced back yard. Located in Hunter's Crossing neighborhood! Close to shopping, dining and major roads.



(RLNE4632956)