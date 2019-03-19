All apartments in Bastrop
Find more places like 329 Outfitter Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bastrop, TX
/
329 Outfitter Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

329 Outfitter Dr.

329 Outfitter Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bastrop
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

329 Outfitter Drive, Bastrop, TX 78602

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bastrop Home - Ready For New Residents - Gorgeous & updated 4-bedroom, 2-bath Bastrop home featuring an open floor plan & a modern color scheme. Get ready to be wowed as this home comes with interiors that feature vinyl-plank flooring with carpeted bedrooms, a spacious kitchen with gas cooking, built-in microwave, white appliances and a dining/breakfast area perfect for all your gatherings. The living/dining/kitchen areas have easy to care for wood-vinyl-plank flooring. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet & a master bath appointed with double vanity & a combo tub/shower. Other features include a separate utility room, two-car garage & a spacious fenced back yard. Located in Hunter's Crossing neighborhood! Close to shopping, dining and major roads. Apply Now @ https://mda.quickleasepro.com Broker #9007532

(RLNE4632956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 Outfitter Dr. have any available units?
329 Outfitter Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bastrop, TX.
What amenities does 329 Outfitter Dr. have?
Some of 329 Outfitter Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 Outfitter Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
329 Outfitter Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Outfitter Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 329 Outfitter Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 329 Outfitter Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 329 Outfitter Dr. offers parking.
Does 329 Outfitter Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Outfitter Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Outfitter Dr. have a pool?
No, 329 Outfitter Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 329 Outfitter Dr. have accessible units?
No, 329 Outfitter Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Outfitter Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 Outfitter Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 Outfitter Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 Outfitter Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bastrop 3 BedroomsBastrop Dog Friendly Apartments
Bastrop Pet Friendly Places
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXSeguin, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TX
Hutto, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXHornsby Bend, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas