214 Pheasant Trail

4 Bedrooms - Fenced Yard - Community Pool - Spacious 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home with open floorplan. One bedroom downstairs with Master bedroom upstairs. Fenced back yard. Laminate flooring going into downstairs living room and dining room. Upstairs has additional living room/game room and laundry. Huge master with garden tub and walk in closet.



Pets okay with non-refundable pet fee. Max of 2 pets - no exceptions.



No Section 8



Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.



visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for all the information on applying and qualifying for this home.



Managed by One Stop Leasing and Property Management, LLC, Broker License 9007603 - Charitty Alexander REALTOR License # 0544655 Equal Housing Opportunity - Property owners and managers are subject to the federal Fair Housing Act, which prohibits "any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make such preference, limitation or discrimination." REALTOR -- A Registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.



