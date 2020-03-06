All apartments in Bastrop
214 Pheasant Trail

214 Pheasant Trail · No Longer Available
Location

214 Pheasant Trail, Bastrop, TX 78602

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
game room
bathtub
accessible
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
game room
pool
4 Bedrooms - Fenced Yard - Community Pool - Spacious 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home with open floorplan. One bedroom downstairs with Master bedroom upstairs. Fenced back yard. Laminate flooring going into downstairs living room and dining room. Upstairs has additional living room/game room and laundry. Huge master with garden tub and walk in closet.

Pets okay with non-refundable pet fee. Max of 2 pets - no exceptions.

No Section 8

Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.

visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for all the information on applying and qualifying for this home.

Managed by One Stop Leasing and Property Management, LLC, Broker License 9007603 - Charitty Alexander REALTOR License # 0544655 Equal Housing Opportunity - Property owners and managers are subject to the federal Fair Housing Act, which prohibits "any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make such preference, limitation or discrimination." REALTOR -- A Registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

(RLNE2636516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Pheasant Trail have any available units?
214 Pheasant Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bastrop, TX.
What amenities does 214 Pheasant Trail have?
Some of 214 Pheasant Trail's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Pheasant Trail currently offering any rent specials?
214 Pheasant Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Pheasant Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 Pheasant Trail is pet friendly.
Does 214 Pheasant Trail offer parking?
No, 214 Pheasant Trail does not offer parking.
Does 214 Pheasant Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Pheasant Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Pheasant Trail have a pool?
Yes, 214 Pheasant Trail has a pool.
Does 214 Pheasant Trail have accessible units?
Yes, 214 Pheasant Trail has accessible units.
Does 214 Pheasant Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Pheasant Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Pheasant Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Pheasant Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
