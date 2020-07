Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Spacious 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Hunters Crossing with great amenities! Move-in ready! The open floor plan provides great flow and lots of living space. Enjoy the enclosed back patio or entertain and grill on your wooden patio in your landscaped backyard! Neighborhood amenities include a pool, playground, sport court, fishing ponds, trails and more!