2289 FM 535

Spacious 2 Bedroom - Country Setting - Open Floorplan - Adorable, spacious 2 bedroom home in quiet Rosanky. Property includes large storage with carport. Home has an open Kitchen, living room, dining room and huge covered front porch. Spacious rooms and very spacious bathroom. Laundry hook ups inside the home in utility room with extra storage space. This home is great for the person that enjoy birds watching or quiet country living.



Will consider 1 small inside pet and 1 outside animal only - Max 2 pets. Domestic animals only - no horses, livestock or other agricultural animals allowed.



No housing vouchers



Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.



visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for all the information on applying and qualifying for this home.



Managed by One Stop Leasing and Property Management, LLC, Broker License 9007603 - Charitty Alexander REALTOR License # 0544655



