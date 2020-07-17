All apartments in Bastrop County
Find more places like 2289 FM 535.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bastrop County, TX
/
2289 FM 535
Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:34 AM

2289 FM 535

2289 Fm 535 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2289 Fm 535, Bastrop County, TX 78953

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
extra storage
accessible
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 Bedroom - Country Setting - Open Floorplan - Adorable, spacious 2 bedroom home in quiet Rosanky. Property includes large storage with carport. Home has an open Kitchen, living room, dining room and huge covered front porch. Spacious rooms and very spacious bathroom. Laundry hook ups inside the home in utility room with extra storage space. This home is great for the person that enjoy birds watching or quiet country living.

Will consider 1 small inside pet and 1 outside animal only - Max 2 pets. Domestic animals only - no horses, livestock or other agricultural animals allowed.

No housing vouchers

Each occupant 18 or over must submit an application, as well as any guarantor and pay app fees. Incomplete apps will not be processed. All application fees are non refundable.

visit www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com for all the information on applying and qualifying for this home.

Managed by One Stop Leasing and Property Management, LLC, Broker License 9007603 - Charitty Alexander REALTOR License # 0544655 Equal Housing Opportunity - Property owners and managers are subject to the federal Fair Housing Act, which prohibits "any preference, limitation, or discrimination because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin, or intention to make such preference, limitation or discrimination." REALTOR -- A Registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of REALTORS and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

(RLNE4717298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2289 FM 535 have any available units?
2289 FM 535 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bastrop County, TX.
What amenities does 2289 FM 535 have?
Some of 2289 FM 535's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2289 FM 535 currently offering any rent specials?
2289 FM 535 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2289 FM 535 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2289 FM 535 is pet friendly.
Does 2289 FM 535 offer parking?
Yes, 2289 FM 535 offers parking.
Does 2289 FM 535 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2289 FM 535 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2289 FM 535 have a pool?
No, 2289 FM 535 does not have a pool.
Does 2289 FM 535 have accessible units?
Yes, 2289 FM 535 has accessible units.
Does 2289 FM 535 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2289 FM 535 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2289 FM 535 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2289 FM 535 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hunters Crossing
1006 Home Depot Way
Bastrop County, TX 78602

Similar Pages

Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXCollege Station, TXSan Marcos, TXBryan, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXCopperas Cove, TXLive Oak, TXManor, TXLockhart, TXHornsby Bend, TXBastrop, TXWells Branch, TXBrushy Creek, TX
Hutto, TXTaylor, TXBuda, TXBarton Creek, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXLago Vista, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXCibolo, TXSchertz, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University