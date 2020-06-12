/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
437 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Barton Creek, TX
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12
$
East Oak Hill
64 Units Available
Preserve at Travis Creek
5604 Southwest Parkway, Barton Creek, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1094 sqft
Close to Highway 290 and MoPac Expressway, Regents School of Austin, St. Andrew's, Oak Hill Elementary, Oak Hill Park, and Gaines Greenbelt. Pet-friendly apartments with fitness center (fitness instructor, virtual reality spin bikes, etc.), hammock garden, mountain bike rental, 2.5 mile hike and bike trail.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12
$
Contact for Availability
Barton Creek Villas
2716 Barton Creek Blvd, Barton Creek, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1235 sqft
Spacious homes with granite countertops, crown molding, walk-in closets, and attached garages. Common resident amenities include a resort-style pool and a 24/7 fitness center. Downtown Austin is minutes away.
Results within 1 mile of Barton Creek
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12
16 Units Available
The Santal
7624 Tecoma Cir, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1193 sqft
With views of downtown Austin and moments from Barton Creek Habitat Preserve, these brand-new apartment homes feature yards, wood floors, and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a dog washing station, poolside cabanas, and a gym.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12
East Oak Hill
28 Units Available
Windsor Oak Hill
6701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1204 sqft
Location near Southwest Parkway makes commuting easy. Pet-friendly building with access to fitness center, pool and picnic area with grills. Apartments feature private balconies, washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12
$
West Oak Hill
15 Units Available
Windsor Lantana Hills
6601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1201 sqft
This is what resort living feels like! Impressively designed social spaces include 24-hour gym, sparkling pool, dog park and media room. Recently renovated homes feature relaxing bathtubs and luxury design finishes.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12
East Oak Hill
33 Units Available
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,886
1234 sqft
Near Southwest Parkway. Outdoor pool with sundeck, internet cafe, conference room and bike storage. In-unit laundry and all appliances included. Gym, yoga classes and parking. Pet-friendly with dog park.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12
West Oak Hill
28 Units Available
Hudson Miramont
8818 Travis Hills Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1150 sqft
Units include air conditioning, dishwasher and full-size washer dryer connections. Community offers 24-hour fitness center, laundry room and pools. Located close to Sunset Valley Marketfair, I-290 and downtown Austin.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12
West Oak Hill
30 Units Available
Lantana Hills
7601 Rialto Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1090 sqft
Attractive units with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances have walk-in closets and extra storage. Stately community is pet friendly and features a business center, conference room and clubhouse. Close to downtown and the Austin zoo.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
7601 Rialto Blvd
7601 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1144 sqft
$1200, 2bd/2bth, Lantana Hill Apartments (7601 Rialto Blvd Austin TX 78735) First, short term Lease or can be extended to a year This charming apartment which includes granite counters, new carpet, new appliances, and new cabinets.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
7701 Rialto BLVD
7701 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1239 sqft
Amazing 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo + Study that could be used as a 3rd room/flex space located in the luxury gated community of Vista Hills.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12
West Oak Hill
1 Unit Available
7800 Southwest PKWY
7800 Southwest Parkway, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,749
1916 sqft
Known for Mediterranean styling & unique architectural touches, Escondera is a luxury gated community located just minutes from downtown, as well as top golf courses, area lakes & premier shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Barton Creek
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12
$
Barton Hills
108 Units Available
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,437
972 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Community highlights include a business center, billiards table and coffee bar. Google Fiber available. Bike, hike and rock-climb in the Barton Creek Greenbelt.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12
$
Deep Eddy
33 Units Available
The Boulevard At Town Lake
2600 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1185 sqft
Close to the Colorado River, Lions Municipal Golf Course, MoPac Expressway, O'Henry Middle School, Red Bud Trail, Town Lake, Deep Eddy Municipal Pool, Twin Oaks Shopping Center, and Paramont Theatre. Pet-friendly community with UT Shuttle, washer & dryer in every apartment, and recycling center.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12
East Oak Hill
23 Units Available
Camden Gaines Ranch
4424 Gaines Ranch Loop, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1221 sqft
Luxury community includes pool, trash valet, parking and gym. Residents live in units with laundry, granite counters and patio/balcony. Great location for commuters, close to local major highways.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12
$
Barton Hills
18 Units Available
South Lamar Village
3505 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
906 sqft
Central Austin living in South Lamar complete with upgraded homes and outstanding amenities: sparkling pool, internet cafe, dog park and more. Interior finishes are luxurious with stainless steel appliances included and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12
Village at Western Oaks
58 Units Available
Legacy at Western Oaks
8801 La Cresada Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1085 sqft
Located near the Circle C Ranch in the heart of southwest Austin, these luxury apartments feature spacious floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and fenced backyards.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12
$
Barton Hills
29 Units Available
Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1081 sqft
Located close to Zilker Park, a popular spot for music festivals. Granite counters, hardwood floors, and a private patio characterize the modern spaces. In-unit laundry and trash valet add to the convenience.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12
31 Units Available
Highlands Hill Country
3014 W William Cannon Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1060 sqft
This charming, pet-friendly community is minutes from the area's freeways, schools and parks. On-site amenities include a hot tub, bark park and pool. Gated community. Homes offer 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and balconies.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12
10 Units Available
The Park on Brodie Lane
6607 Brodie Ln, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1089 sqft
Convenient Sunset Valley Nature Area and other parkland. One- to three-bedroom units include available in-home laundry, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pet-friendly community with a dog park. Sports courts, gym, pool and yoga.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12
East Oak Hill
41 Units Available
Sedona Springs
4201 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1155 sqft
Central location, close to major highways. Units feature a washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Luxurious community offers residents access to parking, gym, pool and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12
West Oak Hill
4 Units Available
Valley View
6701 Silvermine Dr, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
795 sqft
Located on Highway 71 with easy access to Downtown Austin. Close to great local restaurants and Whole Foods. Apartments have stainless appliances, fireplace and wall-to-wall vinyl wood flooring. Online rent payments accepted.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12
21 Units Available
Camden Stoneleigh
4825 Davis Ln, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1120 sqft
Air conditioning throughout, large closets, extra storage space and patio. Hardwood and carpet flooring, stainless steel fridge, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Business center, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12
$
East Oak Hill
34 Units Available
River Stone Ranch
5701 S Mo Pac Expy, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1163 sqft
Downtown Austin is only minutes away from this property. Units feature breakfast bars, fireplaces and their own patio or balcony. Residents also enjoy a volleyball court, clubhouse, swimming pool and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12
East Oak Hill
34 Units Available
Park at Monterey Oaks
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1116 sqft
The Archstone Greenbelt is a short walk from these contemporary apartments, which have recessed ceilings, double crown molding and oak cabinetry. Enjoy use of a community garden and coffee bar.
