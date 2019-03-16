4816 Rimwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW! OPEN CONCEPT floor plan and Move In Ready!!! Lots of Natural Light flows through this beauty! Home features Airy and Crisp Feel, Granite Tops, an Abundance of Kitchen Cabinets for storage, all Kitchen Appliances incl, Spacious Bedrooms, Large Privately Fenced In Backyard with a Covered Patio, and more! No Smoking. No Pets. $40 app fee per person over the age of 18. Res Lease App along with copies of ID’s, last 2 recent paystubs for each applicant is required. Self employed provide 2 year tax return and copy of most recent 3 mths bank stmt. All info contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all info including schools and dimensions.