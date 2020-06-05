14860 Bell Manor Court

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill carpet oven

Beautiful and spacious large family house in Balch Springs. Landscape, vinyl leading to open floor plan, spacious living areas, kitchen, huge split master bedroom separate from the rest of the two bedrooms. Master has garden top, nice sized closet. Spacious kitchen has island and fairly new appliances. NEW CARPET AND WATER HEATER HAVE BEEN INSTALLED! Large sized backyard for BBQ and kids to play. House close to schools, shopping centers and freeways. Application fee is $45 per person 18 years and older. No section 8 or any other vouchers. NO PETS OR SMOKING ALLOWED.