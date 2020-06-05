All apartments in Balch Springs
Last updated June 5 2020

14860 Bell Manor Court

14860 Bell Manor Court · No Longer Available
Location

14860 Bell Manor Court, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious large family house in Balch Springs. Landscape, vinyl leading to open floor plan, spacious living areas, kitchen, huge split master bedroom separate from the rest of the two bedrooms. Master has garden top, nice sized closet. Spacious kitchen has island and fairly new appliances. NEW CARPET AND WATER HEATER HAVE BEEN INSTALLED! Large sized backyard for BBQ and kids to play. House close to schools, shopping centers and freeways. Application fee is $45 per person 18 years and older. No section 8 or any other vouchers. NO PETS OR SMOKING ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14860 Bell Manor Court have any available units?
14860 Bell Manor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 14860 Bell Manor Court have?
Some of 14860 Bell Manor Court's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14860 Bell Manor Court currently offering any rent specials?
14860 Bell Manor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14860 Bell Manor Court pet-friendly?
No, 14860 Bell Manor Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 14860 Bell Manor Court offer parking?
No, 14860 Bell Manor Court does not offer parking.
Does 14860 Bell Manor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14860 Bell Manor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14860 Bell Manor Court have a pool?
No, 14860 Bell Manor Court does not have a pool.
Does 14860 Bell Manor Court have accessible units?
No, 14860 Bell Manor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14860 Bell Manor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14860 Bell Manor Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 14860 Bell Manor Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 14860 Bell Manor Court does not have units with air conditioning.

