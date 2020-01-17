All apartments in Balch Springs
Last updated January 17 2020 at 10:00 AM

14405 Oakwood Lane

14405 Oakwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14405 Oakwood Lane, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-1.5ba-2ga home in Balch Springs has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14405 Oakwood Lane have any available units?
14405 Oakwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 14405 Oakwood Lane have?
Some of 14405 Oakwood Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14405 Oakwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14405 Oakwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14405 Oakwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14405 Oakwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Balch Springs.
Does 14405 Oakwood Lane offer parking?
No, 14405 Oakwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14405 Oakwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14405 Oakwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14405 Oakwood Lane have a pool?
No, 14405 Oakwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14405 Oakwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 14405 Oakwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14405 Oakwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14405 Oakwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14405 Oakwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14405 Oakwood Lane has units with air conditioning.

