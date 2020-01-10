All apartments in Balch Springs
Last updated January 10 2020

14304 Briarcrest Dr

14304 Briarcrest Drive
Location

14304 Briarcrest Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Balch Springs includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, a second living space with a big brick fireplace and French doors, and a fenced-in wooden backyard with a shed! [SBH-B] The home is conveniently located near Family Dollar, Hodges Elementary School, Domino's Pizza, Woodland Park, Zumba House Fitness Center and much more. The home provides easy access to I-20 and 635! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14304 Briarcrest Dr have any available units?
14304 Briarcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 14304 Briarcrest Dr have?
Some of 14304 Briarcrest Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14304 Briarcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14304 Briarcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14304 Briarcrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14304 Briarcrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14304 Briarcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14304 Briarcrest Dr offers parking.
Does 14304 Briarcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14304 Briarcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14304 Briarcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 14304 Briarcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14304 Briarcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 14304 Briarcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14304 Briarcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14304 Briarcrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14304 Briarcrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14304 Briarcrest Dr has units with air conditioning.

