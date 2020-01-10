14304 Briarcrest Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 gym parking

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Balch Springs includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, appliances, central heat/air, W/D connections, a second living space with a big brick fireplace and French doors, and a fenced-in wooden backyard with a shed! [SBH-B] The home is conveniently located near Family Dollar, Hodges Elementary School, Domino's Pizza, Woodland Park, Zumba House Fitness Center and much more. The home provides easy access to I-20 and 635! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



