14202 Carla Dr
Last updated December 10 2019 at 8:35 AM

14202 Carla Dr

14202 Carla Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14202 Carla Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
gym
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Balch Springs includes ceiling fans, vinyl flooring, W/D connections, central heat/air, appliances, and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-B]The home is located near Woodland Park, Dollar General, Zumba House Fitness Center, Domino's Pizza, Hodges Elementary School and more! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
