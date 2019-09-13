All apartments in Balch Springs
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:32 AM

14115 Horseshoe Trl

14115 Horseshoe Trail · No Longer Available
Location

14115 Horseshoe Trail, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 1 bath home in Balch Springs includes ceiling fans, laminate and ceramic tile flooring, W/D connections, and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-C] The home is located near area establishments including Oak Ridge Park, Hodges Elementary School, Family Dollar, Pioneer Donuts, Domino's Pizza and more. Easy access to major highways. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

We partner with Citizen Home Solutions to provide our tenants with affordable utility rates. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14115 Horseshoe Trl have any available units?
14115 Horseshoe Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 14115 Horseshoe Trl have?
Some of 14115 Horseshoe Trl's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14115 Horseshoe Trl currently offering any rent specials?
14115 Horseshoe Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14115 Horseshoe Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14115 Horseshoe Trl is pet friendly.
Does 14115 Horseshoe Trl offer parking?
Yes, 14115 Horseshoe Trl offers parking.
Does 14115 Horseshoe Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14115 Horseshoe Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14115 Horseshoe Trl have a pool?
No, 14115 Horseshoe Trl does not have a pool.
Does 14115 Horseshoe Trl have accessible units?
No, 14115 Horseshoe Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 14115 Horseshoe Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 14115 Horseshoe Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14115 Horseshoe Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14115 Horseshoe Trl has units with air conditioning.

