Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come tour this beautifully updated home in Balch Springs! Featuring tile flooring, granite counter tops, and a spacious back yard, you won't want to miss out! Stainless steel appliances are included and white cabinetry creates a stylish and modern feel in the kitchen! Washer and dryer hookups are offered along with a single car garage!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.