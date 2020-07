Amenities

Completely remodeled with new cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, electrical, plumbing and flooring throughout. Just installed completely new HVAC system. Lots of storage space in garage and also separate 12' x 12' storage building in back yard for additional storage. This open floorplan with large back yard and is ready for move in. Brand new stainless appliances and New hot water will be installed prior to move in.