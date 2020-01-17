12921 Mitchell Dr

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Balch Springs is just over 1,400 square feet of newly updated space! Inside, find laminate and vinyl flooring, new kitchen cabinets, completely redone bathrooms, ceiling fans, W/D connections, new energy efficient windows, and central heat/air! [SBH-A] Outside, enjoy a big fenced-in backyard and a large storage shed. The home is in a quiet location near Gray Elementary School, 5 Points Grocery, and Highway 635. Just a short drive away is Dollar General, Prosperity Bank and and the bus line on Elam Rd. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.

Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to

abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.