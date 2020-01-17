All apartments in Balch Springs
Find more places like 12921 Mitchell Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Balch Springs, TX
/
12921 Mitchell Dr
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:37 AM

12921 Mitchell Dr

12921 Mitchell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Balch Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12921 Mitchell Drive, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Balch Springs is just over 1,400 square feet of newly updated space! Inside, find laminate and vinyl flooring, new kitchen cabinets, completely redone bathrooms, ceiling fans, W/D connections, new energy efficient windows, and central heat/air! [SBH-A] Outside, enjoy a big fenced-in backyard and a large storage shed. The home is in a quiet location near Gray Elementary School, 5 Points Grocery, and Highway 635. Just a short drive away is Dollar General, Prosperity Bank and and the bus line on Elam Rd. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner.
Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to
abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12921 Mitchell Dr have any available units?
12921 Mitchell Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Balch Springs, TX.
What amenities does 12921 Mitchell Dr have?
Some of 12921 Mitchell Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12921 Mitchell Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12921 Mitchell Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12921 Mitchell Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12921 Mitchell Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12921 Mitchell Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12921 Mitchell Dr offers parking.
Does 12921 Mitchell Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12921 Mitchell Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12921 Mitchell Dr have a pool?
No, 12921 Mitchell Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12921 Mitchell Dr have accessible units?
No, 12921 Mitchell Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12921 Mitchell Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12921 Mitchell Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12921 Mitchell Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12921 Mitchell Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Balch Springs 1 BedroomsBalch Springs 2 Bedrooms
Balch Springs 3 BedroomsBalch Springs Apartments with Parking
Balch Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Princeton, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District