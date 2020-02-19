Rent Calculator
All apartments in Balch Springs
Find more places like 11011 Lake June Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Balch Springs, TX
/
11011 Lake June Road
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:01 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11011 Lake June Road
11011 Lake June Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Balch Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
11011 Lake June Rd, Balch Springs, TX 75180
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This Commercial has potential to start your Business. Needs some TLC and is sitting on 1.93 Acres. If you have some ideas maybe this is for you. Come and See the property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11011 Lake June Road have any available units?
11011 Lake June Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Balch Springs, TX
.
Is 11011 Lake June Road currently offering any rent specials?
11011 Lake June Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11011 Lake June Road pet-friendly?
No, 11011 Lake June Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Balch Springs
.
Does 11011 Lake June Road offer parking?
No, 11011 Lake June Road does not offer parking.
Does 11011 Lake June Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11011 Lake June Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11011 Lake June Road have a pool?
No, 11011 Lake June Road does not have a pool.
Does 11011 Lake June Road have accessible units?
No, 11011 Lake June Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11011 Lake June Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11011 Lake June Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11011 Lake June Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11011 Lake June Road does not have units with air conditioning.
