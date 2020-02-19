All apartments in Balch Springs
Balch Springs, TX
11011 Lake June Road
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:01 AM

11011 Lake June Road

11011 Lake June Rd · No Longer Available
Location

11011 Lake June Rd, Balch Springs, TX 75180

This Commercial has potential to start your Business. Needs some TLC and is sitting on 1.93 Acres. If you have some ideas maybe this is for you. Come and See the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

