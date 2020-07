Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Super cute 3 bedroom 2 bath brick home on a huge corner lot! Close to schools and city park. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace. Fenced backyard. Pets considered on an individual basis. No smoking inside or out. Minimum credit score of 580. Gross monthly income must be at least $3,750. No cats. Great property and a great location!