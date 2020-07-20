All apartments in Azle
760 Stribling Circle
Last updated May 20 2019 at 6:06 PM

760 Stribling Circle

760 Stribling Circle · No Longer Available
Location

760 Stribling Circle, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
oven
Great 3-2-2 Duplex in Azle! Nice floor plan has a large 16x12 family room with pretty vinyl plank flooring and high ceilings. Nice dining area opens to the spacious kitchen with ample storage and extra pantry. Large master suite has a walk-in closet and private bath. Nice sized secondaries, utility room with built-ins, neutral colors,
expansive backyard, covered porch and more located within walking distance to Shady Grove Park, Eagle Mountain Lake and Jogging Trails! One small pet considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 Stribling Circle have any available units?
760 Stribling Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 760 Stribling Circle have?
Some of 760 Stribling Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 Stribling Circle currently offering any rent specials?
760 Stribling Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Stribling Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 760 Stribling Circle is pet friendly.
Does 760 Stribling Circle offer parking?
Yes, 760 Stribling Circle offers parking.
Does 760 Stribling Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 Stribling Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Stribling Circle have a pool?
No, 760 Stribling Circle does not have a pool.
Does 760 Stribling Circle have accessible units?
No, 760 Stribling Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Stribling Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 760 Stribling Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 760 Stribling Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 760 Stribling Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
