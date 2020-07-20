760 Stribling Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 3-2-2 Duplex in Azle! Nice floor plan has a large 16x12 family room with pretty vinyl plank flooring and high ceilings. Nice dining area opens to the spacious kitchen with ample storage and extra pantry. Large master suite has a walk-in closet and private bath. Nice sized secondaries, utility room with built-ins, neutral colors,

expansive backyard, covered porch and more located within walking distance to Shady Grove Park, Eagle Mountain Lake and Jogging Trails! One small pet considered.