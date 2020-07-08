725 James Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan extra storage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Winding sidewalk leads you to entry into ceramic tile flooring. Living room offers window and ceiling fan with ample wall space for furniture arrangement. Kitchen features dark cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a glass top range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Master en-suite features single sink vanity and stand shower. There is a one car garage with 2nd bay area enclosed for additional storage space with walk door to outside.