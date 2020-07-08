All apartments in Azle
725 James Street
725 James Street

725 James St · No Longer Available
Location

725 James St, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Winding sidewalk leads you to entry into ceramic tile flooring. Living room offers window and ceiling fan with ample wall space for furniture arrangement. Kitchen features dark cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a glass top range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Master en-suite features single sink vanity and stand shower. There is a one car garage with 2nd bay area enclosed for additional storage space with walk door to outside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 James Street have any available units?
725 James Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 725 James Street have?
Some of 725 James Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 James Street currently offering any rent specials?
725 James Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 James Street pet-friendly?
No, 725 James Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azle.
Does 725 James Street offer parking?
Yes, 725 James Street offers parking.
Does 725 James Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 James Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 James Street have a pool?
No, 725 James Street does not have a pool.
Does 725 James Street have accessible units?
No, 725 James Street does not have accessible units.
Does 725 James Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 James Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 725 James Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 James Street does not have units with air conditioning.

