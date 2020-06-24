620 Stribling Circle

Amenities

AVAILABLE MAY 1 THREE BEDROOMS ALL UPSTAIRS WOOD LAMINATE IN BOTH LIVING AREAS TILE IN ALL WET AREAS NEW AIR AND HEAT IN MARCH 2014 LARGE KITCHEN FIREPLACE SEPARATE UTILITY ROOM GARAGE DOOR OPENER CLOSE TO PARKS AND SHOPPING 50 APP FEE PER ADULT 18 AND OVER ONE SMALL MATURE DOG ONLY TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS