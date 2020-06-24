AVAILABLE MAY 1 THREE BEDROOMS ALL UPSTAIRS WOOD LAMINATE IN BOTH LIVING AREAS TILE IN ALL WET AREAS NEW AIR AND HEAT IN MARCH 2014 LARGE KITCHEN FIREPLACE SEPARATE UTILITY ROOM GARAGE DOOR OPENER CLOSE TO PARKS AND SHOPPING 50 APP FEE PER ADULT 18 AND OVER ONE SMALL MATURE DOG ONLY TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 620 Stribling Circle have any available units?
620 Stribling Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 620 Stribling Circle have?
Some of 620 Stribling Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Stribling Circle currently offering any rent specials?
620 Stribling Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Stribling Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 Stribling Circle is pet friendly.
Does 620 Stribling Circle offer parking?
Yes, 620 Stribling Circle offers parking.
Does 620 Stribling Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Stribling Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Stribling Circle have a pool?
No, 620 Stribling Circle does not have a pool.
Does 620 Stribling Circle have accessible units?
No, 620 Stribling Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Stribling Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Stribling Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Stribling Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Stribling Circle does not have units with air conditioning.