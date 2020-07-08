All apartments in Azle
317 Toronto Road
317 Toronto Road

317 Toronto Road · No Longer Available
Location

317 Toronto Road, Azle, TX 76020
Castle Hill Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Very cute updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath house located in Azle ISD. All stainless steel appliances with white kitchen cabinets. Kitchen opens up in to large living room. There is wood laminate flooring throughout most of the house with tile flooring in wet areas. The lights and ceiling fans are updated. Closets are large. The back room could be used as an office or family room. Both the front and back yard are huge and have nice established large trees. The back yard is fenced with an open patio. The driveway is nice, long and wide for parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Toronto Road have any available units?
317 Toronto Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 317 Toronto Road have?
Some of 317 Toronto Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Toronto Road currently offering any rent specials?
317 Toronto Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Toronto Road pet-friendly?
No, 317 Toronto Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azle.
Does 317 Toronto Road offer parking?
Yes, 317 Toronto Road offers parking.
Does 317 Toronto Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Toronto Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Toronto Road have a pool?
No, 317 Toronto Road does not have a pool.
Does 317 Toronto Road have accessible units?
No, 317 Toronto Road does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Toronto Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Toronto Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Toronto Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Toronto Road does not have units with air conditioning.

