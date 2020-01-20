All apartments in Azle
Find more places like 232 Stewart Bend Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azle, TX
/
232 Stewart Bend Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

232 Stewart Bend Court

232 Stewart Bnd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

232 Stewart Bnd, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 2/2/1 features granite countertops throughout, including bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, unique plumbing and light fixtures, updated carpeting in all 2 bedrooms, and wood like plank flooring in all other areas. Landscaping and fridge included in the rent! Unique duplex in that the only shared wall is the garage wall which creates a very homey feel by drastically reducing any neighbor noises you may hear in other duplex layouts.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Stewart Bend Court have any available units?
232 Stewart Bend Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 232 Stewart Bend Court have?
Some of 232 Stewart Bend Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Stewart Bend Court currently offering any rent specials?
232 Stewart Bend Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Stewart Bend Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 Stewart Bend Court is pet friendly.
Does 232 Stewart Bend Court offer parking?
Yes, 232 Stewart Bend Court offers parking.
Does 232 Stewart Bend Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Stewart Bend Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Stewart Bend Court have a pool?
No, 232 Stewart Bend Court does not have a pool.
Does 232 Stewart Bend Court have accessible units?
No, 232 Stewart Bend Court does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Stewart Bend Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Stewart Bend Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Stewart Bend Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Stewart Bend Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd
Azle, TX 76020
Crestwood
525 Commerce St
Azle, TX 76020

Similar Pages

Azle 1 BedroomsAzle 2 Bedrooms
Azle Apartments with ParkingAzle Apartments with Pool
Azle Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSaginaw, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX
Krum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXBowie, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College