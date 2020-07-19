All apartments in Azle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

200 Oregon Avenue

200 Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

200 Oregon Avenue, Azle, TX 76020
Castle Hills Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f5626f60aa ----
Beautiful newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home on a fenced corner lot ready Move-In-Ready. This property has been maintained pet allergen free since renovation and has two beautifully well-appointed full baths many towel bars, full length mirrors, curved SS shower curtain rods and large oak cabinets. This property is on one level without stairs including: fresh paint inside and out. Great storage/cabinets/closets. Laundry room with a two car garage off kitchen. NEW vinyl plank flooring throughout. NEW stainless steel range. NEW wood window valences w/hidden rods over 2\" faux wood blinds. High quality upgrades-lighting/plumbing fixtures. Master boasts elevated ceilingwalk-in closet w/shoe rack. 5 Ceiling fans w/lights. Enjoy BBQ\'s on a new large concrete patio. New roof & gutters. PLUS optional access to Eagle Mountain Lake. Please schedule a viewing on www.allcountygroup.com -Click available rentals. Click green Schedule a Showing button to see this great property or call All County Office (817) 567-2500.

Allergen Free Home Since Renovation

Security Deposit: $1,400.00

NO PETS

Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Oregon Avenue have any available units?
200 Oregon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 200 Oregon Avenue have?
Some of 200 Oregon Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Oregon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
200 Oregon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Oregon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Oregon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 200 Oregon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 200 Oregon Avenue offers parking.
Does 200 Oregon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Oregon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Oregon Avenue have a pool?
No, 200 Oregon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 200 Oregon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 200 Oregon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Oregon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Oregon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Oregon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 Oregon Avenue has units with air conditioning.
