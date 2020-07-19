200 Oregon Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home on a fenced corner lot ready Move-In-Ready. This property has been maintained pet allergen free since renovation and has two beautifully well-appointed full baths many towel bars, full length mirrors, curved SS shower curtain rods and large oak cabinets. This property is on one level without stairs including: fresh paint inside and out. Great storage/cabinets/closets. Laundry room with a two car garage off kitchen. NEW vinyl plank flooring throughout. NEW stainless steel range. NEW wood window valences w/hidden rods over 2\" faux wood blinds. High quality upgrades-lighting/plumbing fixtures. Master boasts elevated ceilingwalk-in closet w/shoe rack. 5 Ceiling fans w/lights. Enjoy BBQ\'s on a new large concrete patio. New roof & gutters. PLUS optional access to Eagle Mountain Lake. Please schedule a viewing on www.allcountygroup.com -Click available rentals. Click green Schedule a Showing button to see this great property or call All County Office (817) 567-2500.



Allergen Free Home Since Renovation



Security Deposit: $1,400.00



NO PETS



Admin. Fee: $300