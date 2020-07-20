128 Stewart Bend Court

Amenities

Unique 3/2/1 duplex as it only shares one common wall which is the laundry/garage wall so all living areas are isolated, greatly diminishing any possible noise from your neighbor. Features wood like plank flooring in all living areas and upgraded carpeting in all 3 bedrooms as well as a light and bright custom 2 tone paint. With an open concept living and kitchen as well as a separate office area with a built in desk. The master bedroom features a walk in closet as well as in in suite master bath. With a split floor plan, the master is separate from the 2 secondary bedrooms. Oversized fenced backyard and landscaping is included in the rent!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.