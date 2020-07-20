All apartments in Azle
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

128 Stewart Bend Court

128 Stewart Bend Court · No Longer Available
Location

128 Stewart Bend Court, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unique 3/2/1 duplex as it only shares one common wall which is the laundry/garage wall so all living areas are isolated, greatly diminishing any possible noise from your neighbor. Features wood like plank flooring in all living areas and upgraded carpeting in all 3 bedrooms as well as a light and bright custom 2 tone paint. With an open concept living and kitchen as well as a separate office area with a built in desk. The master bedroom features a walk in closet as well as in in suite master bath. With a split floor plan, the master is separate from the 2 secondary bedrooms. Oversized fenced backyard and landscaping is included in the rent!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Stewart Bend Court have any available units?
128 Stewart Bend Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 128 Stewart Bend Court have?
Some of 128 Stewart Bend Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Stewart Bend Court currently offering any rent specials?
128 Stewart Bend Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Stewart Bend Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Stewart Bend Court is pet friendly.
Does 128 Stewart Bend Court offer parking?
Yes, 128 Stewart Bend Court offers parking.
Does 128 Stewart Bend Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Stewart Bend Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Stewart Bend Court have a pool?
No, 128 Stewart Bend Court does not have a pool.
Does 128 Stewart Bend Court have accessible units?
No, 128 Stewart Bend Court does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Stewart Bend Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Stewart Bend Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Stewart Bend Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Stewart Bend Court does not have units with air conditioning.
