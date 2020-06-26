112 Stewart Bend Court

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This updated 2/2/1 duplex features two tone paint, ceramic tile in the kitchen and wet areas and NEW upgraded carpeting in both bedrooms and the living room. With vaulted ceilings and an open concept floor plan, the living room is open to the kitchen. Separate desk area off the master bedroom. The master bath is complete with an in suite master bathroom and large walk in closet. Fenced in back yard with landscaping included in the rent. Unique duplex in that the only shared wall is the garage.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.