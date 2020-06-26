All apartments in Azle
112 Stewart Bend Court
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

112 Stewart Bend Court

112 Stewart Bend Court · No Longer Available
Location

112 Stewart Bend Court, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This updated 2/2/1 duplex features two tone paint, ceramic tile in the kitchen and wet areas and NEW upgraded carpeting in both bedrooms and the living room. With vaulted ceilings and an open concept floor plan, the living room is open to the kitchen. Separate desk area off the master bedroom. The master bath is complete with an in suite master bathroom and large walk in closet. Fenced in back yard with landscaping included in the rent. Unique duplex in that the only shared wall is the garage.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Stewart Bend Court have any available units?
112 Stewart Bend Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 112 Stewart Bend Court have?
Some of 112 Stewart Bend Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Stewart Bend Court currently offering any rent specials?
112 Stewart Bend Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Stewart Bend Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Stewart Bend Court is pet friendly.
Does 112 Stewart Bend Court offer parking?
Yes, 112 Stewart Bend Court offers parking.
Does 112 Stewart Bend Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Stewart Bend Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Stewart Bend Court have a pool?
No, 112 Stewart Bend Court does not have a pool.
Does 112 Stewart Bend Court have accessible units?
No, 112 Stewart Bend Court does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Stewart Bend Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Stewart Bend Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Stewart Bend Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Stewart Bend Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Crestwood
525 Commerce St
Azle, TX 76020
Reata West
1133 Boyd Rd
Azle, TX 76020

