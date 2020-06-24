Single story property 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths Located in Azle .Freshly Painted Interior included all major appliances (NO REFRIGERATOR ) ideal for growing family. Accessible to hospital, churches and restaurants. Lease With Option to Buy
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1029 Ferndale Ave have any available units?
1029 Ferndale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 1029 Ferndale Ave have?
Some of 1029 Ferndale Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 Ferndale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1029 Ferndale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.