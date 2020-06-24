All apartments in Azle
Last updated September 23 2019 at 7:36 AM

1029 Ferndale Ave

1029 Ferndale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1029 Ferndale Avenue, Azle, TX 76020

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Single story property 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths Located in Azle .Freshly Painted Interior included all major appliances (NO REFRIGERATOR ) ideal for growing family. Accessible to hospital, churches and restaurants. Lease With Option to Buy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 Ferndale Ave have any available units?
1029 Ferndale Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azle, TX.
What amenities does 1029 Ferndale Ave have?
Some of 1029 Ferndale Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 Ferndale Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1029 Ferndale Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 Ferndale Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1029 Ferndale Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azle.
Does 1029 Ferndale Ave offer parking?
No, 1029 Ferndale Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1029 Ferndale Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1029 Ferndale Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 Ferndale Ave have a pool?
No, 1029 Ferndale Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1029 Ferndale Ave have accessible units?
No, 1029 Ferndale Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 Ferndale Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1029 Ferndale Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1029 Ferndale Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1029 Ferndale Ave has units with air conditioning.
