Beautiful home in the heart of Aubrey. Large lot with trees; shed in the back for extra storage. Beautiful new wood floors throughout the house along with new flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. Bathroom remodel with new vanity and tub. Across the street from HL Brockett Elementary School and a short drive to either Aubrey High and Middle School. Lot is zoned commercial providing additional opportunities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 807 Chestnut Street have any available units?
807 Chestnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aubrey, TX.
What amenities does 807 Chestnut Street have?
Some of 807 Chestnut Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
807 Chestnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.