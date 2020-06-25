All apartments in Aubrey
Last updated May 1 2019 at 5:36 AM

807 Chestnut Street

807 Chestnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

807 Chestnut Street, Aubrey, TX 76227

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home in the heart of Aubrey. Large lot with trees; shed in the back for extra storage. Beautiful new wood floors throughout the house along with new flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. Bathroom remodel with new vanity and tub. Across the street from HL Brockett Elementary School and a short drive to either Aubrey High and Middle School. Lot is zoned commercial providing additional opportunities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Chestnut Street have any available units?
807 Chestnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aubrey, TX.
What amenities does 807 Chestnut Street have?
Some of 807 Chestnut Street's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
807 Chestnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 807 Chestnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aubrey.
Does 807 Chestnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 807 Chestnut Street offers parking.
Does 807 Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Chestnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Chestnut Street have a pool?
No, 807 Chestnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 807 Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 807 Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Chestnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Chestnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Chestnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.

