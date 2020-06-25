807 Chestnut Street

Amenities

Beautiful home in the heart of Aubrey. Large lot with trees; shed in the back for extra storage. Beautiful new wood floors throughout the house along with new flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. Bathroom remodel with new vanity and tub. Across the street from HL Brockett Elementary School and a short drive to either Aubrey High and Middle School. Lot is zoned commercial providing additional opportunities.