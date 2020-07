Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3-2.5-2 duplex in Aubrey. Living room, kitchen, breakfast area, and half bath all downstairs with unique stained concrete flooring. Fresh paint and new carpet installed in May of 2020. Upstairs has all three bedrooms, the utility room and two full baths. This home features vaulted ceilings, arched doorways and built-in shelves.