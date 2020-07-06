1245 Dravite Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access new construction

BRAND NEW House with Great Open Floor plan! Classic foyer leads past a bedroom & formal dining room, which are optional as one or two private studies. 4 bedrooms, 2 bath. Kitchen features a large island overlooking the open-concept family room. Family room windows look out onto the patio. Stylish kitchen amenities such as GE stainless steel appliances & granite or quartz countertops. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Smart Home Design internet & automation. Breakfast nook includes a window seat, and the sumptuous master suite offers a master bath with lavish features. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants. Refrigerator, washer and dryer negotiable