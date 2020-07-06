All apartments in Aubrey
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:13 PM

1245 Dravite Drive

1245 Dravite Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1245 Dravite Dr, Aubrey, TX 76227

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
BRAND NEW House with Great Open Floor plan! Classic foyer leads past a bedroom & formal dining room, which are optional as one or two private studies. 4 bedrooms, 2 bath. Kitchen features a large island overlooking the open-concept family room. Family room windows look out onto the patio. Stylish kitchen amenities such as GE stainless steel appliances & granite or quartz countertops. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Smart Home Design internet & automation. Breakfast nook includes a window seat, and the sumptuous master suite offers a master bath with lavish features. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants. Refrigerator, washer and dryer negotiable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 Dravite Drive have any available units?
1245 Dravite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aubrey, TX.
What amenities does 1245 Dravite Drive have?
Some of 1245 Dravite Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 Dravite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1245 Dravite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 Dravite Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1245 Dravite Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aubrey.
Does 1245 Dravite Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1245 Dravite Drive offers parking.
Does 1245 Dravite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1245 Dravite Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 Dravite Drive have a pool?
No, 1245 Dravite Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1245 Dravite Drive have accessible units?
No, 1245 Dravite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 Dravite Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1245 Dravite Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1245 Dravite Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1245 Dravite Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

