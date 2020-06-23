7014 Flaxford Trail

Amenities

Southern Living At Home. This 3 bedroom home is neat as a pin! Bay Window Breakfast Area, Living room has brick fireplace, high ceilings with plant ledges, wall of windows & patio access. The large, fenced backyard features a wooden deck patio. Master Bedroom boasts garden tub in master bath, walk-in closet and plenty of room. Garage Door opener, indoor utility room, Mansfield ISD. Submit application through your Realtor. Realtors get forms from Ntreis Transactions. $35 app fee everyone 18 and older. REALTORS MUST SIGN THE INSTRUCTION SHEET. MUST USE OUR FORMS. See Qualifying Standards at our website.