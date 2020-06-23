All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:20 AM

7014 Flaxford Trail

7014 Flaxford Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7014 Flaxford Trail, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Southern Living At Home. This 3 bedroom home is neat as a pin! Bay Window Breakfast Area, Living room has brick fireplace, high ceilings with plant ledges, wall of windows & patio access. The large, fenced backyard features a wooden deck patio. Master Bedroom boasts garden tub in master bath, walk-in closet and plenty of room. Garage Door opener, indoor utility room, Mansfield ISD. Submit application through your Realtor. Realtors get forms from Ntreis Transactions. $35 app fee everyone 18 and older. REALTORS MUST SIGN THE INSTRUCTION SHEET. MUST USE OUR FORMS. See Qualifying Standards at our website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7014 Flaxford Trail have any available units?
7014 Flaxford Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 7014 Flaxford Trail have?
Some of 7014 Flaxford Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7014 Flaxford Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7014 Flaxford Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7014 Flaxford Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7014 Flaxford Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 7014 Flaxford Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7014 Flaxford Trail offers parking.
Does 7014 Flaxford Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7014 Flaxford Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7014 Flaxford Trail have a pool?
No, 7014 Flaxford Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7014 Flaxford Trail have accessible units?
No, 7014 Flaxford Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7014 Flaxford Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7014 Flaxford Trail has units with dishwashers.

