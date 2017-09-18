All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6310 Royal Springs Drive

6310 Royal Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6310 Royal Springs Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute three bedroom two bath home in Kennedale ISD. Good sized living and dining area. Kitchen with plenty of storage space. Home features laminate wood and ceramic tile flooring. Great floorplan with split bedrooms. Master has bath with jetted tub and walk in closet. Fenced backyard with open patio. Convenient location! A must see that won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6310 Royal Springs Drive have any available units?
6310 Royal Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6310 Royal Springs Drive have?
Some of 6310 Royal Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6310 Royal Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6310 Royal Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6310 Royal Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6310 Royal Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6310 Royal Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6310 Royal Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 6310 Royal Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6310 Royal Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6310 Royal Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 6310 Royal Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6310 Royal Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 6310 Royal Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6310 Royal Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6310 Royal Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

