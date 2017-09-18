6310 Royal Springs Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cute three bedroom two bath home in Kennedale ISD. Good sized living and dining area. Kitchen with plenty of storage space. Home features laminate wood and ceramic tile flooring. Great floorplan with split bedrooms. Master has bath with jetted tub and walk in closet. Fenced backyard with open patio. Convenient location! A must see that won't last long!