6310 Royal Springs Drive

Cute three bedroom two bath home in Kennedale ISD. Good sized living and dining area. Kitchen with plenty of storage space. Home features laminate wood and ceramic tile flooring. Great floorplan with split bedrooms. Master has bath with jetted tub and walk in closet. Fenced backyard with open patio. Convenient location! A must see that won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
