6206 Aires Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bath Home is ready for a May 10th move in. It has a 2 car garage,Â a perfect size backyard, an open concept Kitchen and bar dining area, and it comes with Washer/Dryer Connections as well as a Refrigerator. This place will not last. RENT: $1795.00/month, 2111 Square feet. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 2.5x the monthly rent amount. Pets are allowed and deposit will vary. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing or to put in an Application on the property, contact Brooks Murphy @ the # provided or bmurphy@renterswarehouse.com. If you see this property listed for less than the $1795/mth quoted here, It is a Scam. Please report all scammers.