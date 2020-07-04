All apartments in Arlington
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:44 PM

6206 Aires Drive

6206 Aires Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6206 Aires Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
This Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bath Home is ready for a May 10th move in. It has a 2 car garage,Â  a perfect size backyard, an open concept Kitchen and bar dining area, and it comes with Washer/Dryer Connections as well as a Refrigerator. This place will not last. RENT: $1795.00/month, 2111 Square feet. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. Income must meet 2.5x the monthly rent amount. Pets are allowed and deposit will vary. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. Schedule a viewing or to put in an Application on the property, contact Brooks Murphy @ the # provided or bmurphy@renterswarehouse.com. If you see this property listed for less than the $1795/mth quoted here, It is a Scam. Please report all scammers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6206 Aires Drive have any available units?
6206 Aires Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6206 Aires Drive have?
Some of 6206 Aires Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6206 Aires Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6206 Aires Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6206 Aires Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6206 Aires Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6206 Aires Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6206 Aires Drive offers parking.
Does 6206 Aires Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6206 Aires Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6206 Aires Drive have a pool?
No, 6206 Aires Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6206 Aires Drive have accessible units?
No, 6206 Aires Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6206 Aires Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6206 Aires Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

