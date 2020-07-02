All apartments in Arlington
Last updated November 2 2019 at 10:23 PM

5905 Crepe Myrtle Drive

5905 Crepe Myrtle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5905 Crepe Myrtle Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for move-in. Beautiful white shutters on the exterior, with a covered patio in the spacious backyard. Incredible arched entry way leading you to the open kitchen, featuring clean white cabinetry and ceramic tile. Attached is the large living room with a gorgeous brick, wood burning fireplace. Both bathrooms offer framed mirrors and lots of light. Dark espresso two inch blinds throughout, ceiling fans and clean neutral colors. This home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5905 Crepe Myrtle Drive have any available units?
5905 Crepe Myrtle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5905 Crepe Myrtle Drive have?
Some of 5905 Crepe Myrtle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5905 Crepe Myrtle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5905 Crepe Myrtle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5905 Crepe Myrtle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5905 Crepe Myrtle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5905 Crepe Myrtle Drive offer parking?
No, 5905 Crepe Myrtle Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5905 Crepe Myrtle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5905 Crepe Myrtle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5905 Crepe Myrtle Drive have a pool?
No, 5905 Crepe Myrtle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5905 Crepe Myrtle Drive have accessible units?
No, 5905 Crepe Myrtle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5905 Crepe Myrtle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5905 Crepe Myrtle Drive has units with dishwashers.

