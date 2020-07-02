5905 Crepe Myrtle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for move-in. Beautiful white shutters on the exterior, with a covered patio in the spacious backyard. Incredible arched entry way leading you to the open kitchen, featuring clean white cabinetry and ceramic tile. Attached is the large living room with a gorgeous brick, wood burning fireplace. Both bathrooms offer framed mirrors and lots of light. Dark espresso two inch blinds throughout, ceiling fans and clean neutral colors. This home won't last long!