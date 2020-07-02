505 Sussex Drive

Amenities

Renovated 3 bedroom in central Arlington near the entertainment district in established neighborhood.

This 3 bedroom has so many updates. Complete repaint with new vinyl plank floors, granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, SS appliances, scraped ceilings, new fixtures and hardware. Expansive living room with fireplace, Open kitchen with eat-in dining has everything for casual cooking or preparing a meal for many. Bright white cabinets with subway tile backsplash and granite counters. Bedrooms are nicely appointed with larger closets and new blinds and bathrooms have extra storage space and c-tile. Large backyard with covered patio is Many great features and would be a perfect place to call home.