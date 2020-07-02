All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 505 Sussex Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
505 Sussex Drive
Last updated December 24 2019 at 1:25 PM

505 Sussex Drive

505 Sussex Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

505 Sussex Drive, Arlington, TX 76014

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 3 bedroom in central Arlington near the entertainment district in established neighborhood.
This 3 bedroom has so many updates. Complete repaint with new vinyl plank floors, granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, SS appliances, scraped ceilings, new fixtures and hardware. Expansive living room with fireplace, Open kitchen with eat-in dining has everything for casual cooking or preparing a meal for many. Bright white cabinets with subway tile backsplash and granite counters. Bedrooms are nicely appointed with larger closets and new blinds and bathrooms have extra storage space and c-tile. Large backyard with covered patio is Many great features and would be a perfect place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Sussex Drive have any available units?
505 Sussex Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Sussex Drive have?
Some of 505 Sussex Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Sussex Drive currently offering any rent specials?
505 Sussex Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Sussex Drive pet-friendly?
No, 505 Sussex Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 505 Sussex Drive offer parking?
No, 505 Sussex Drive does not offer parking.
Does 505 Sussex Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Sussex Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Sussex Drive have a pool?
No, 505 Sussex Drive does not have a pool.
Does 505 Sussex Drive have accessible units?
No, 505 Sussex Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Sussex Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Sussex Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Flintridge Apartments
708 Woodard Way
Arlington, TX 76011
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Redgate
812 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76011
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center