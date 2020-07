Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate home ready for immediate move in. Open floor plan with 2 living areas and 2 dining areas. Kitchen offers breakfast bar, island, and generous counter and cabinet space. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Large master bedroom. Grand master bath offers dual sinks, garden tub, and his and her walk in closets. Covered patio for entertaining. Beautifully landscaped backyard with shed for additional storage. Close to major highways, dining, and shopping. Must see!