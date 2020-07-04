206 Turtle Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking playground pool table bbq/grill garage

This home has had many updates for immediate move-in. Updated heat and AC systems 2009, kitchen and bath fixtures and cabinets, flooring replaced Jan 2020. The huge family room could handle a pool table and a big-screen TV with room to spare. Large separate bedrooms for privacy. French doors to brick patio go out to a spacious, shaded back yard. Handicap ramps in front and back along with assistance bars in the master bath. Central location, approx. 1 mi to UTA campus & walk across the street to the Julia Burgen Linear Park with amenities such as Hike-Bike Trail, Grill, Natural Area, Picnic Area, Playground, Pavilion, and Seating areas.