Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:56 PM

206 Turtle Creek Drive

206 Turtle Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

206 Turtle Creek Drive, Arlington, TX 76010
Heart of Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
playground
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
This home has had many updates for immediate move-in. Updated heat and AC systems 2009, kitchen and bath fixtures and cabinets, flooring replaced Jan 2020. The huge family room could handle a pool table and a big-screen TV with room to spare. Large separate bedrooms for privacy. French doors to brick patio go out to a spacious, shaded back yard. Handicap ramps in front and back along with assistance bars in the master bath. Central location, approx. 1 mi to UTA campus & walk across the street to the Julia Burgen Linear Park with amenities such as Hike-Bike Trail, Grill, Natural Area, Picnic Area, Playground, Pavilion, and Seating areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Turtle Creek Drive have any available units?
206 Turtle Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 Turtle Creek Drive have?
Some of 206 Turtle Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Turtle Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
206 Turtle Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Turtle Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 206 Turtle Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 206 Turtle Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 206 Turtle Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 206 Turtle Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Turtle Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Turtle Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 206 Turtle Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 206 Turtle Creek Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 206 Turtle Creek Drive has accessible units.
Does 206 Turtle Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Turtle Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

