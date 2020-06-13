1509 Flamingo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

QUALITY & STYLE! Enter this highly desired N Arlington tree lined neighborhood, find renovated, spacious contemporary home. Tall ceilings greet you as you enter. Observe hardwood floors throughout living, dining areas & kitchen. 3 newly carpeted bedrooms 2 full baths, ample closet space. Kitchen has granite counter tops custom cabinetry & stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have granite counter tops & rain shower heads. Open floor plan, lots of natural light. Built- in sound system. Landscaped yard is irrigated fenced and gated. Easy access to I-30, Green Oaks Blvd & entertainment zone, 20 min to DFW airport, between Dallas & Ft Worth CBDs. Near River Legacy Park, and Rec center.