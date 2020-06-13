All apartments in Arlington
1509 Flamingo Drive
1509 Flamingo Drive

1509 Flamingo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Flamingo Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
QUALITY & STYLE! Enter this highly desired N Arlington tree lined neighborhood, find renovated, spacious contemporary home. Tall ceilings greet you as you enter. Observe hardwood floors throughout living, dining areas & kitchen. 3 newly carpeted bedrooms 2 full baths, ample closet space. Kitchen has granite counter tops custom cabinetry & stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms have granite counter tops & rain shower heads. Open floor plan, lots of natural light. Built- in sound system. Landscaped yard is irrigated fenced and gated. Easy access to I-30, Green Oaks Blvd & entertainment zone, 20 min to DFW airport, between Dallas & Ft Worth CBDs. Near River Legacy Park, and Rec center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Flamingo Drive have any available units?
1509 Flamingo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Flamingo Drive have?
Some of 1509 Flamingo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Flamingo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Flamingo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Flamingo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Flamingo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1509 Flamingo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Flamingo Drive offers parking.
Does 1509 Flamingo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Flamingo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Flamingo Drive have a pool?
No, 1509 Flamingo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Flamingo Drive have accessible units?
No, 1509 Flamingo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Flamingo Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Flamingo Drive has units with dishwashers.

