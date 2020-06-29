All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1305 Killian Drive

1305 Killian Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Killian Drive, Arlington, TX 76013
Oak Hill

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This stunning 4/2.5/1 has been updated and features a gorgeous new griege paint color scheme throughout. The huge kitchen features a smooth top cook top, large island, and a peninsula that can double as a breakfast bar. A generous living space in the front of the house as well as an oversized living space and floor to ceiling fireplace in the back of the house. Master bedroom features a recently updated, in suite master bath complete with walk in shower. Large fenced in back yard complete with a storage shed and outdoor living space perfect for entertaining. **Please excuse our dust... Minor make ready items being completed now including completing the paint and giving the fireplace a facelift with a clean and bright white finish.**. Close proximity to UTA.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Killian Drive have any available units?
1305 Killian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 1305 Killian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Killian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Killian Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Killian Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1305 Killian Drive offer parking?
No, 1305 Killian Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Killian Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Killian Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Killian Drive have a pool?
No, 1305 Killian Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Killian Drive have accessible units?
No, 1305 Killian Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Killian Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Killian Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1305 Killian Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1305 Killian Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

