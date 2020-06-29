1305 Killian Drive

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

This stunning 4/2.5/1 has been updated and features a gorgeous new griege paint color scheme throughout. The huge kitchen features a smooth top cook top, large island, and a peninsula that can double as a breakfast bar. A generous living space in the front of the house as well as an oversized living space and floor to ceiling fireplace in the back of the house. Master bedroom features a recently updated, in suite master bath complete with walk in shower. Large fenced in back yard complete with a storage shed and outdoor living space perfect for entertaining. **Please excuse our dust... Minor make ready items being completed now including completing the paint and giving the fireplace a facelift with a clean and bright white finish.**. Close proximity to UTA.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.