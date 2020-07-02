All apartments in Arlington
1108 Riverchase Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1108 Riverchase Lane

1108 Riverchase Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Riverchase Lane, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
Most desired location!!! New flooring installed throughout. Conveniently located near the Ball Park, Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor etc. This one story lower level condo has a fireplace, full washer, dryer and refrigerator. The water, trash and HOA is included in the rent. HOA maintains the exterior yard. Two spacious bedrooms, both with ceiling fans, one of which has a built-in bookshelf that can be used as a study or library. One large bathroom. Use TAR APP. $50.00 per APP Nonrefundable. This condo doesn't accept section 8 or any housing vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Riverchase Lane have any available units?
1108 Riverchase Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 Riverchase Lane have?
Some of 1108 Riverchase Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Riverchase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Riverchase Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Riverchase Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Riverchase Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1108 Riverchase Lane offer parking?
No, 1108 Riverchase Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1108 Riverchase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 Riverchase Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Riverchase Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1108 Riverchase Lane has a pool.
Does 1108 Riverchase Lane have accessible units?
No, 1108 Riverchase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Riverchase Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 Riverchase Lane has units with dishwashers.

