1108 Riverchase Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 pool

Most desired location!!! New flooring installed throughout. Conveniently located near the Ball Park, Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor etc. This one story lower level condo has a fireplace, full washer, dryer and refrigerator. The water, trash and HOA is included in the rent. HOA maintains the exterior yard. Two spacious bedrooms, both with ceiling fans, one of which has a built-in bookshelf that can be used as a study or library. One large bathroom. Use TAR APP. $50.00 per APP Nonrefundable. This condo doesn't accept section 8 or any housing vouchers.