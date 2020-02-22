All apartments in Argyle
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

7265 Faught

7265 Faught Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7265 Faught Rd, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
COUNTRY HOME; Country home located in Argyle,Tx. Argyle School District. Four bedrooms 2 baths Large open floor plan. Living room with fireplace, the kitchen has lots of cabinets and pantry, electric cooktop, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, builtin oven electric, double sink, and island work area. Office, Dining Split bedroom arrangement. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and master bath a garden tub and shower.
Cover patio with ceiling fan and country view. Two car carport, storage building. Large fenced back yard
Available today. Pets ok If you own horses there are paddocks for lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7265 Faught have any available units?
7265 Faught doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Argyle, TX.
What amenities does 7265 Faught have?
Some of 7265 Faught's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7265 Faught currently offering any rent specials?
7265 Faught is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7265 Faught pet-friendly?
Yes, 7265 Faught is pet friendly.
Does 7265 Faught offer parking?
Yes, 7265 Faught offers parking.
Does 7265 Faught have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7265 Faught does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7265 Faught have a pool?
No, 7265 Faught does not have a pool.
Does 7265 Faught have accessible units?
No, 7265 Faught does not have accessible units.
Does 7265 Faught have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7265 Faught has units with dishwashers.
Does 7265 Faught have units with air conditioning?
No, 7265 Faught does not have units with air conditioning.

