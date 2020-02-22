7265 Faught

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

COUNTRY HOME; Country home located in Argyle,Tx. Argyle School District. Four bedrooms 2 baths Large open floor plan. Living room with fireplace, the kitchen has lots of cabinets and pantry, electric cooktop, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, builtin oven electric, double sink, and island work area. Office, Dining Split bedroom arrangement. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and master bath a garden tub and shower.

Cover patio with ceiling fan and country view. Two car carport, storage building. Large fenced back yard

Available today. Pets ok If you own horses there are paddocks for lease.