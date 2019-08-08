713 Charyl Lynn Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN READY!! Amazing family home in highly sought after ARGYLE ISD!! 4 bedroom, 2 bath with large living and dining areas open to kitchen. Split bedroom arrangement. You will absolutely fall in love with this huge lot and fenced back yard that your family will enjoy and is perfect for entertaining...your pets will have plenty of room to run and play too!! This is your perfect opportunity to live in Argyle! Convenient to schools, shopping, restaurants and I-35 W. Bring your family to see this one today! Tenants 18+ to complete application and pay $60 app fee. Get pets approved in advance, no aggressive breeds! Provide current rental history name, contact #, 2 months paystubs or proof of income,DL's