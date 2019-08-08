All apartments in Argyle
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:52 AM

713 Charyl Lynn Drive

713 Charyl Lynn Dr · No Longer Available
Location

713 Charyl Lynn Dr, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY!! Amazing family home in highly sought after ARGYLE ISD!! 4 bedroom, 2 bath with large living and dining areas open to kitchen. Split bedroom arrangement. You will absolutely fall in love with this huge lot and fenced back yard that your family will enjoy and is perfect for entertaining...your pets will have plenty of room to run and play too!! This is your perfect opportunity to live in Argyle! Convenient to schools, shopping, restaurants and I-35 W. Bring your family to see this one today! Tenants 18+ to complete application and pay $60 app fee. Get pets approved in advance, no aggressive breeds! Provide current rental history name, contact #, 2 months paystubs or proof of income,DL's

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Charyl Lynn Drive have any available units?
713 Charyl Lynn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Argyle, TX.
What amenities does 713 Charyl Lynn Drive have?
Some of 713 Charyl Lynn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Charyl Lynn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
713 Charyl Lynn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Charyl Lynn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 Charyl Lynn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 713 Charyl Lynn Drive offer parking?
No, 713 Charyl Lynn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 713 Charyl Lynn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Charyl Lynn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Charyl Lynn Drive have a pool?
No, 713 Charyl Lynn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 713 Charyl Lynn Drive have accessible units?
No, 713 Charyl Lynn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Charyl Lynn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 Charyl Lynn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 713 Charyl Lynn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 713 Charyl Lynn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

