Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:31 AM

700 Charyl Lynn Drive

700 Charyl Lynn Dr · No Longer Available
Location

700 Charyl Lynn Dr, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You don't want to miss the opportunity to call this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the heart of Argyle. This home has been masterfully remodeled including laminate wood flooring throughout the common areas, stainless steal appliances, and granite countertops. There are also two master suites, and three car garage, and huge shop with endless possibilities, including the ability to turn it into a rentable space if desired. Don't miss your chance to live in the coveted Argyle school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Charyl Lynn Drive have any available units?
700 Charyl Lynn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Argyle, TX.
What amenities does 700 Charyl Lynn Drive have?
Some of 700 Charyl Lynn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Charyl Lynn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
700 Charyl Lynn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Charyl Lynn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 700 Charyl Lynn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Argyle.
Does 700 Charyl Lynn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 700 Charyl Lynn Drive offers parking.
Does 700 Charyl Lynn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Charyl Lynn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Charyl Lynn Drive have a pool?
No, 700 Charyl Lynn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 700 Charyl Lynn Drive have accessible units?
No, 700 Charyl Lynn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Charyl Lynn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Charyl Lynn Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Charyl Lynn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Charyl Lynn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

