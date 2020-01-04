All apartments in Argyle
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:08 AM

600 Old Justin Rd.

600 Old Justin Road · No Longer Available
Location

600 Old Justin Road, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Argyle, TX Rental - Conveniently located to 377 this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home is located on almost an acre lot. Split layout with a spacious master bedroom features French doors leading out to beautiful, open Texas sky. Master bath with double vanity, double walk-in closets, separate bath, and a shower with dual showerheads. Laundry room located off the mudroom. Perfect for those who have an appreciation of nature and a serene living environment. With this much room to roam, this property is absolutely pet-friendly. You must see to truly appreciate all this home has to offer.

(RLNE5332940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

