415 Hearth Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single story Craftsman-style home in Argyle Town Village, with on site hand-scraped hardwood floors in all living areas and Master Bedroom, crown moldings. Spacious kitchen has loads of cabinets, granite counter tops, pendant & canned lighting, island with dining bar. Master bedroom ensuite offers huge walk-in shower, dual separate sinks with granite, & walk-in closet. Great energy efficient items to keep utilities down. This is a wonderful Argyle community, in Argyle ISD, with nearby shopping, dining in Rayzor Ranch, Highland Village, Argyle, Alliance & Roanoke. Easy highway access. Move-in ready!