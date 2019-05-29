All apartments in Argyle
Last updated May 29 2019 at 1:50 AM

415 Hearth Terrace

415 Hearth Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

415 Hearth Terrace, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Beautiful single story Craftsman-style home in Argyle Town Village, with on site hand-scraped hardwood floors in all living areas and Master Bedroom, crown moldings. Spacious kitchen has loads of cabinets, granite counter tops, pendant & canned lighting, island with dining bar. Master bedroom ensuite offers huge walk-in shower, dual separate sinks with granite, & walk-in closet. Great energy efficient items to keep utilities down. This is a wonderful Argyle community, in Argyle ISD, with nearby shopping, dining in Rayzor Ranch, Highland Village, Argyle, Alliance & Roanoke. Easy highway access. Move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Hearth Terrace have any available units?
415 Hearth Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Argyle, TX.
What amenities does 415 Hearth Terrace have?
Some of 415 Hearth Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Hearth Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
415 Hearth Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Hearth Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 415 Hearth Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Argyle.
Does 415 Hearth Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 415 Hearth Terrace offers parking.
Does 415 Hearth Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Hearth Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Hearth Terrace have a pool?
No, 415 Hearth Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 415 Hearth Terrace have accessible units?
No, 415 Hearth Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Hearth Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 Hearth Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Hearth Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Hearth Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

