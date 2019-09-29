All apartments in Argyle
Find more places like 321 Ellison Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Argyle, TX
/
321 Ellison Trace
Last updated September 29 2019 at 11:00 AM

321 Ellison Trace

321 Ellison Trace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

321 Ellison Trace, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Property also for sale MLS#14124596. Prestigious custom 4-3.5-2 with saltwater POOL in Argyle! Gorgeous hardwoods, beautiful finishes, soaring ceilings, spacious rooms, stunning architecture & so much more! Study, gameroom, large living with gas fireplace & open dining, Gourmet kitchen has elegant lighting, pretty granite, commercial appliances with side by side fridge included! Lovely master retreat boasts tray ceilings, Hollywood bath, separate vanities, WI shower plus makeup area. Nice secondaries, additional living upstairs, great utility with built-ins & folding tables, fabulous backyard backs to greenbelt with stunning pool & spa. Pool service included! Walking distance to Argyle HS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Ellison Trace have any available units?
321 Ellison Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Argyle, TX.
What amenities does 321 Ellison Trace have?
Some of 321 Ellison Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Ellison Trace currently offering any rent specials?
321 Ellison Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Ellison Trace pet-friendly?
No, 321 Ellison Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Argyle.
Does 321 Ellison Trace offer parking?
Yes, 321 Ellison Trace offers parking.
Does 321 Ellison Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Ellison Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Ellison Trace have a pool?
Yes, 321 Ellison Trace has a pool.
Does 321 Ellison Trace have accessible units?
No, 321 Ellison Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Ellison Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Ellison Trace has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Ellison Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Ellison Trace does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXCorinth, TXSouthlake, TXHickory Creek, TXKeller, TX
Krum, TXCoppell, TXLittle Elm, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXThe Colony, TXAubrey, TXHurst, TXSanger, TXSaginaw, TXHaltom City, TXFarmers Branch, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District