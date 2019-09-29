321 Ellison Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Property also for sale MLS#14124596. Prestigious custom 4-3.5-2 with saltwater POOL in Argyle! Gorgeous hardwoods, beautiful finishes, soaring ceilings, spacious rooms, stunning architecture & so much more! Study, gameroom, large living with gas fireplace & open dining, Gourmet kitchen has elegant lighting, pretty granite, commercial appliances with side by side fridge included! Lovely master retreat boasts tray ceilings, Hollywood bath, separate vanities, WI shower plus makeup area. Nice secondaries, additional living upstairs, great utility with built-ins & folding tables, fabulous backyard backs to greenbelt with stunning pool & spa. Pool service included! Walking distance to Argyle HS.