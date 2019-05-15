All apartments in Argyle
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:52 AM

310 Chisholm Trail

310 Chisholm Trail · No Longer Available
Location

310 Chisholm Trail, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Argyle ISD and close to Liberty Christian. Immaculate 4 bedroom 2 bath home with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and large master. Kitchen is great for entertaining and a nice back yard for outdoor fun.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Chisholm Trail have any available units?
310 Chisholm Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Argyle, TX.
What amenities does 310 Chisholm Trail have?
Some of 310 Chisholm Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Chisholm Trail currently offering any rent specials?
310 Chisholm Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Chisholm Trail pet-friendly?
No, 310 Chisholm Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Argyle.
Does 310 Chisholm Trail offer parking?
Yes, 310 Chisholm Trail offers parking.
Does 310 Chisholm Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Chisholm Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Chisholm Trail have a pool?
No, 310 Chisholm Trail does not have a pool.
Does 310 Chisholm Trail have accessible units?
No, 310 Chisholm Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Chisholm Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Chisholm Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Chisholm Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Chisholm Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

