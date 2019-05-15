Argyle ISD and close to Liberty Christian. Immaculate 4 bedroom 2 bath home with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and large master. Kitchen is great for entertaining and a nice back yard for outdoor fun.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 310 Chisholm Trail have any available units?
310 Chisholm Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Argyle, TX.
What amenities does 310 Chisholm Trail have?
Some of 310 Chisholm Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Chisholm Trail currently offering any rent specials?
310 Chisholm Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.