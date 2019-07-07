1517 10th Street

Amenities

IMMACULATE home in sought after Harvest community with many upgrades, including $10,000+ for plantation shutters on all windows. Argyle ISD! Like new condition- less than 2 years old and ready for you! Open floorplan with soaring vaulted ceilings, leading into an incredible gourmet kitchen with granite dry bar and brand-new wine fridge for the ultimate entertaining experience. All-new landscaping in front and back yard with new brick around trees, sod, patio, and more. 4th bedroom currently used as an office has a large closet and can easily be converted into a mother-in-law suite or additional bedroom. Harvest was named 2019 Community of The Year!