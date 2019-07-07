All apartments in Argyle
1517 10th Street
Last updated July 7 2019 at 1:48 AM

1517 10th Street

1517 10th St · No Longer Available
Location

1517 10th St, Argyle, TX 76226

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
IMMACULATE home in sought after Harvest community with many upgrades, including $10,000+ for plantation shutters on all windows. Argyle ISD! Like new condition- less than 2 years old and ready for you! Open floorplan with soaring vaulted ceilings, leading into an incredible gourmet kitchen with granite dry bar and brand-new wine fridge for the ultimate entertaining experience. All-new landscaping in front and back yard with new brick around trees, sod, patio, and more. 4th bedroom currently used as an office has a large closet and can easily be converted into a mother-in-law suite or additional bedroom. Harvest was named 2019 Community of The Year!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 10th Street have any available units?
1517 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Argyle, TX.
What amenities does 1517 10th Street have?
Some of 1517 10th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1517 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1517 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Argyle.
Does 1517 10th Street offer parking?
No, 1517 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1517 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 10th Street have a pool?
No, 1517 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1517 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 1517 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1517 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1517 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1517 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

