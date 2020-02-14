All apartments in Argyle
1412 Canary Lane
1412 Canary Lane

1412 Canary Ln · No Longer Available
1412 Canary Ln, Argyle, TX 76226

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to Harvest! Highly sought after open concept White Rock Floorplan in Argyle ISD. 3 bedrooms plus large study that could be used for 4th bedroom. Fully upgraded with lots of storage including a spacious mudroom and extra walk-in pantry & coat closet. Master bedroom is huge with plenty of space for a sitting area. Wake up to beautiful sunrises and watch the painted skies from your large back patio with no neighbors directly behind the property. Refrigerator and gas grill included in rental price. pets considered on a case by case basis.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 1412 Canary Lane have any available units?
1412 Canary Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Argyle, TX.
What amenities does 1412 Canary Lane have?
Some of 1412 Canary Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Canary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Canary Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Canary Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 Canary Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1412 Canary Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Canary Lane offers parking.
Does 1412 Canary Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1412 Canary Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Canary Lane have a pool?
No, 1412 Canary Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Canary Lane have accessible units?
No, 1412 Canary Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Canary Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1412 Canary Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 Canary Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1412 Canary Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

