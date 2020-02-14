1412 Canary Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome to Harvest! Highly sought after open concept White Rock Floorplan in Argyle ISD. 3 bedrooms plus large study that could be used for 4th bedroom. Fully upgraded with lots of storage including a spacious mudroom and extra walk-in pantry & coat closet. Master bedroom is huge with plenty of space for a sitting area. Wake up to beautiful sunrises and watch the painted skies from your large back patio with no neighbors directly behind the property. Refrigerator and gas grill included in rental price. pets considered on a case by case basis.