All apartments in Anna
Find more places like 3242 Dumas Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anna, TX
/
3242 Dumas Drive
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:22 AM

3242 Dumas Drive

3242 Dumas Drive · (214) 505-9271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anna
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3242 Dumas Drive, Anna, TX 75409

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1836 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is a charming home in a great Anna neighborhood and in better than new condition. Excellent 4 bedroom, 2 bath single story split bedroom floor plan. Updates include new carpet, new vinyl plank wood look flooring in living area, paint updates, new Samsung SS appliances in kitchen, 5 burner range, granite counter tops, water softener, security system, and bathroom fixtures updated. Covered back patio and private back yard that backs to trees. Convenient location to US 75 for commute access. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3242 Dumas Drive have any available units?
3242 Dumas Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3242 Dumas Drive have?
Some of 3242 Dumas Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3242 Dumas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3242 Dumas Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3242 Dumas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3242 Dumas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anna.
Does 3242 Dumas Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3242 Dumas Drive does offer parking.
Does 3242 Dumas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3242 Dumas Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3242 Dumas Drive have a pool?
No, 3242 Dumas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3242 Dumas Drive have accessible units?
No, 3242 Dumas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3242 Dumas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3242 Dumas Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3242 Dumas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3242 Dumas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3242 Dumas Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Anna 1 BedroomsAnna 3 Bedrooms
Anna Apartments with BalconyAnna Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Anna Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
Allen, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity