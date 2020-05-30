3242 Dumas Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This is a charming home in a great Anna neighborhood and in better than new condition. Excellent 4 bedroom, 2 bath single story split bedroom floor plan. Updates include new carpet, new vinyl plank wood look flooring in living area, paint updates, new Samsung SS appliances in kitchen, 5 burner range, granite counter tops, water softener, security system, and bathroom fixtures updated. Covered back patio and private back yard that backs to trees. Convenient location to US 75 for commute access. Move in ready!