Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Adorable traditional home updated with today's design trends. Fantastic kitchen features white calacatta quartz counter tops, white marble back splash, painted grey cabinets, satin brass hardware, and stainless steel appliances. Updated lighting, new carpet, new paint through out, new beautiful laminate wood floors, new hardware, new 2 inch blinds, new roof, new HVAC, and new hot water heater. Great size yard. Available for move in now. Come see it today.